GAYLE Crushes With an Electric Cover of This Alanis Morissette Classic: Watch

GAYLE and Alanis Morissette: a match made in heartbreak heaven. Known for her smash “abcdefu,” the 17-year-old pop rock sensation covered what is essentially the 1990s version of her own hit: Morissette’s “You Oughta Know.”

In a live performance for CoverNation on Thursday (Feb. 17), Gayle — born Taylor Gayle Rutherford — delivered a solo take of the track while playing a cream electric guitar. Wearing a muted orange jacket to match her half-auburn hair, the Texas-bred artist nailed every belted note of her performance, with a particularly astonishing moment coming at the 4:25 mark.

GAYLE shouted out the cover on her Instagram story, tagging Morissette and calling her “the love of our lives.” The teen artist is fresh off the January release of her newest single, “Ur Just Horny,” a similarly angry post-breakup song for which she just released the “emotional” remix Feb. 11.

The fiery new cover is just a taste of what’s to come for GAYLE, who’s set to do live shows in the coming months. In addition to headlining her debut tour starting in March, she’ll be join Tate McRae and AJR on their respective 2022 tours.

Morissette’s iconic hit “You Oughta Know” spent 30 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 6. The song was the first single off Jagged Little Pill, which spent 12 weeks atop the Billboard 200 in 1995-96. The fiery song won two Grammys — best rock song and best female rock vocal performance. It was also nominated for song of the year.

Gayle’s “abcdefu” has been on the Hot 100 for 12 weeks now, peaking at No. 6 thus far and spending this week at No. 7.

Watch GAYLE’s stunning cover of Alanis Morissette’s iconic ’90s hit “You Oughta Know” below: