Gayle Announces ‘Avoiding College’ North American Tour: Here Are the Dates

To all the crummy ex boyfriends, their moms, their sisters, their broke-down cars — everyone but their dog, actually — look out: GAYLE is hitting the road. As announced Monday (July 11), the 18-year-old “abcdefu” hitmaker will spend this fall headlining a concert trek of North America titled the Avoiding College Tour in support of her debut EP, A Study of the Human Experience Volume One.

Kicking off Oct. 8 in Oklahoma City, the Avoiding College Tour will find GAYLE traveling with guests Carlie Hanson and poutyface through mid November. The rising pop-punk star will make stops at venues in Los Angeles, New York City, Vancouver and more before she closes out with a show in Fort Lauderdale, with tickets going on sale Friday (July 15) at 10 a.m. local time.

GAYLE posted the tour dates on her Instagram story, writing “AAH I’M GOING TOUR AGAIN.” She also shared a link to a phone number and told fans to text her the show they’re interested in coming to. “Text me what city ur in if u wanna come to any of these shows,” she wrote. “And I’ll send you a code tomorrow <3”

Before the tour kicks off, the Nashville-based artist will take several festival stages through the end of summer and the beginning of fall, including Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits. GAYLE previously supported Tate McRae, AJR and My Chemical Romance on their tours, and spent much of this year performing on her very first run of headlining shows.

See the dates for Gayle’s upcoming North American “Avoiding College” tour below:

OCTOBER

8 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall #

9 – Dallas, TX – The Cambridge Room #

13 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf #

14 – Las Vegas, NV – 24 Oxford #

19 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre #

21 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall #

25 – Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club #

26 – Seattle, WA – Nuemos #

27 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom #

29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex #

30 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater #

NOVEMBER

1 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall ^

2 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre ^

3 – Detroit, MI – El Club ^

5 – New York, NY – Webster Hall ^

7 – Washington, DC – Union Stage ^

9 – Orlando, FL – The Social ^

10 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum ^

11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room ^

^ with poutyface

# with Carlie Hanson