Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris and More Artists React to Shooting at Gay Nightclub in Colorado: ‘Shattered Again and Again’

Many in the music community are mourning the lives lost this weekend in a deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

A 22-year-old gunman opened fire at Club Q late Saturday night, killing five people and injuring at least 18 others before he was subdued by patrons and arrested by police. The club released a statement on Sunday, nothing that they were “devastated by the senseless attack on our community.”

“WHY?! Just f—ing why,” Kacey Musgraves wrote on Twitter, in reaction to the tragic news. “Here we are..shattered again and again. Living in constant fear. It’s so beyond f—ed up. These people were just freely enjoying their lives and weren’t hurting anyone. My heart is in half for my LGBTQIA+ fam. Love y’all forever.”

“Can’t really continue saying “my heart breaks for…” when it’s never allowed to heal from the last time this happened, and the time before that, and so on,” Maren Morris noted in a tweet. “Thinking of my LGBTQ+ family today.”

“Sending love and healing to the victims of this tragedy,” Adam Lambert wrote in an Instagram Story.

In another Instagram Story with a “Club Q” graphic, Judas Priest’s Rob Halford wrote, “F—ing stop killing us.”

“F— your guns,” Finneas, Billie Eilish’s brother, tweeted. “It’s crazy to read horror stories like this without a shred of surprise. Devastated for the victims and their families, devastated for the LGBTQ+ community. Devastated to live in a country making so little progress on an issue only our country faces.”

Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds posted on Twitter: “thinking about all the senseless gun violence that continues to plague our country. hoping politicians will actually work to make real change in America. thinking about our LGBTQ youth that already feel unsafe. another sad day. how many more? may we continue to push for change.”

Hayley Kiyoko tweeted, “My heart is so heavy for my LGBTQ community in Colorado Springs and the lives and loved ones taken from us. I’m so angry and upset. This hate cannot continue. Thank you to the heroes who helped bring the shooter down. I love you all so much, I am so sorry.”

“My heart and my anger are with the queer people of Colorado Springs and queer people everywhere today. Another mass shooting at another LGBTQ club. My heart f—ing breaks and my anger grows. Republicans have blood on their hands. Again,” songwriter Justin Tranter said on Instagram.

