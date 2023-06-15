Gavin Rossdale Says He & Gwen Stefani Have ‘Opposing Views’ When It Comes to Parenting Their Kids

Gavin Rossdale is opening up about how he and Gwen Stefani choose to parent their kids in their own ways.

The Bush frontman sat down with Adrianna Costa on the Not So Hollywood podcast, where he revealed that he and his ex-wife take different approaches to raising their three sons: 17-year-old Kingston, 14-year-old Zuma and nine-year-old Apollo.

“I think you can go one of two ways,” he said. “You can either do everything together and really co-parent and see how that goes, or you can just parent. And I think we just parent.”

Rossdale continued, “We’re really different people. I don’t think there’s much similarity in the way we bring them up but I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they’d like to inherit and move on with and which part of themselves come out of the whole process.”

The former couple were married for 13 years — and dated for nearly six years before that — but parted ways in 2015. Stefani has since married country superstar Blake Shelton in 2021. “What’s important is to give them a wide view of things and we definitely have some particularly opposing views, so I think it’d be really helpful for them to make their own minds as individuals,” Rossdale concluded of their three children.

