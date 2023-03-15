Gary Glitter Returns to Jail After Breaching Bond

Gary Glitter, the disgraced former glam rock star, is back behind bars after breaching the terms of his probation.

The convicted pedophile, whose real name is Paul Gadd, enjoyed just over one month of freedom before he was recalled for unspecified reasons.

A Probation Service spokesperson confirms the development to the BBC, noting that protecting the public was their “number one priority”. The spokesperson adds, “That’s why we set tough licence conditions and when offenders breach them, we don’t hesitate to return them to custody.”

The 78-year-old singer was released from a prison in Dorset, in southwest England, last month after serving half of a 16-year prison sentence for sexually abusing three young girls in the 1970s.

Sex offenders like Glitter “are closely monitored by the police and Probation Service,” the Ministry of Justice said in a statement at the time, noting they face being fitted with a GPS tag. “If the offender breaches these conditions at any point, they can go back behind bars,” that statement continued.

Glitter was initially found guilty of one count of attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault and one count of sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 13.

On that occasion, the Brit was arrested back in October 2012 as part of Operation Yewtree, the national investigation launched in the wake of the child abuse scandal surrounding the late BBC entertainer Jimmy Savile.

Glitter’s total fall from grace began in 1997, when he was arrested after indecent material was found on his computer, which resulted in a prison stint and the enduring scrutiny of Britain’s tabloid press.

The singer’s music career took off in 1972 when his debut “Rock and Roll Parts 1 and 2” reached No. 2 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart. He would go on to bag 12 U.K. top 10 hits, including No. 1s with “I’m The Leader Of The Gang (I Am!),” “I Love You Love Me Love” and “Always Yours.”