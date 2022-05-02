Garth Brooks Brings Trisha Yearwood Onstage To Perform ‘She’s In Love With A Boy’ & Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks perform onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 8, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Though Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga‘s A Star Is Born characters didn’t get their happy ending, real-life musical married couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are happily together and paying tribute to the fictional pair’s iconic duet, “Shallow.”

At Brooks’ concert Saturday night (April 30) at LSU’s Tiger Stadium, “The Dance” singer began singing the opening lines of Gaga’s self-composed ballad sung by her character, Ally, and her husband, Cooper’s Jackson Maine, in 2018’s adaptation of A Star Is Born. When the duet reached the point where Gaga’s voice would typically enter, Brooks’ country music star wife of 17 years rose up on a platform underneath the stage and took over — earning applause from more than 100,000 people in attendance.

“Oh hi!” Brooks said to Yearwood after they concluded the duet, before gesturing to his cheering audience. “Welcome to heaven on earth.”

The two have sung “Shallow” before, having released a studio version of the song together last year. Yearwood has also been joining Brooks onstage frequently during his stadium tour, and posted a video of her and her husband performing it a couple weeks ago.

This time, though, it was followed by a surprise from Brooks to Yearwood. “You always come on and do something very sweet for us,” he told his wife. “But the boys got together and learned one of your songs. We’re going to play it for you!”

When he and his band then launched into the instrumental introduction of Yearwood’s Country Airplay chart No. 1 “She’s In Love With A Boy,” she immediately cheered and took on the role of lead singer.

Watch Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood perform “Shallow” in concert below: