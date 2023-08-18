G Flip’s ‘Drummer’ Beats a Path to No. 1 In Australia

G Flip makes a noise with Drummer (via Future Classic/Universal), as the Australian artist bows at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

It’s the singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist’s first leader, after their debut About Us peaked at No. 6 in 2019.

The homegrown hero has been on a roll in recent years, landing 11 tracks in the triple j Hottest 100 countdown, earning three ARIA Award nominations, bagging three platinum-certified singles (“About You,” “Drink Too Much,” and “Killing My Time”), and one gold (for “Lover”), and performing at the nationally televised Logie Awards, and AFL and AFLW Grand Finals.

A talented drummer, G Flip co-produced and co-wrote every song on the new album, alongside the likes of Tommy English and Colin Brittain.

“Finally, we can celebrate another Aussie at No. 1 on the Albums Chart,” comments ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd. “Congratulations to G Flip and their team on this absolute triumph. As an artist and personality, G Flip has done so much for pushing the narrative of Australian music forward, and truly represents the next wave of homegrown success here and overseas. We couldn’t be happier to celebrate their first ARIA No. 1.”

G-Flip is supporting the new LP with a national tour this month and next, spanning 13 dates in Brisbane, Cairns, Adelaide, Perth, Torquay, Melbourne, Sydney and Newcastle, with North America dates kicking off Sept. 18 at The Catalyst Atrium, Santa Cruz, CA.

Luke Combs started his own tour of Australia this week, and he’s already making his presence felt on the national albums survey, published Friday, Aug. 18, with two titles lifting into the top 10. This One’s For You rises 14-9 in its 283rd week on the tally, and former leader Gettin’ Old gains 17-10 in its 21nd week. Further down the list, another former No. 1, Combs’ What You See Ain’t Always What You Get (all via Columbia/Sony), improves 21-14 in its 197th week on the survey.

Also new to the ARIA Chart is Volcano (AWAL), the fourth studio album from U.K. electronic pairing Jungle. Volcano erupts at No. 22.

Over on the ARIA Singles Chart, also published Friday, Billie Eilish’s “What I Was Made For?” (Interscope/Universal) extends its rule into a third week. Lifted from the Barbie soundtrack, “What I Was Made For?” becomes Eilish’s longest-reigning leader, eclipsing the two-week streak for “Bad Guy back in 2019. It leads an unchanged top three, ahead of Dave and Central Cee’s “Sprinter” (Virgin Music Australia/Universal) and Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” (Atlantic/Warner), respectively.

Finally, Olivia Rodrigo bags two top 10s on the national chart, as former champion “Vampire” holds at No. 5 and her new release “Bad Idea Right” enters at No. 10, for the week’s highest debut. Both tracks will appear on the U.S. pop star’s sophomore album GUTS (Geffen/Universal), due out Sept. 8.

