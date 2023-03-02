‘Funny Girl’ Starring Lea Michele Sets a Closing Date

Broadway’s Funny Girl starring Lea Michele has a few months to prepare for its final curtain call. On Thursday (March 2), the production’s official Instagram account shared that the show’s final performance will take place on Sept. 3.

“Hey, gorgeous! We’re having so much fun with you on Broadway, we’re sticking around until September 3rd! Don’t miss @leamichele, @raminkarimloo, @grimeystepz, and @tovahfeld! Get your tickets now. #FUNNYGIRL,” the musical’s official Instagram account tweeted.

The news of Funny Girl‘s final performance date comes amid a series of Broadway musical closures in recent months — Almost Famous, KPOP, Beetlejuice, Take Me Out and A Strange Loop all played their final performances between December and February. Funny Girl has managed to consistently pull in numbers, and in December, broke broke a box office record at the August Wilson Theatre on Broadway after grossing $2 million across eight shows in December. The earnings marked Funny Girl as the first production to do so since Mean Girls, which previously held the record with a $1.99 million gross.

Michele joined the revival musical in Sept. 6, 2022, following the departure of Beanie Feldstein. During the former Glee star’s run, the production has brought in between $1 million to $2 million per week. On Billboard‘s Cast Albums chart, Funny Girl currently sits at No. 3 and has nine total weeks on the chart. The set previously peaked at No. 1.

Up next for Funny Girl is a tour starting in Providence on Sept. 9, which will make stops in Atlanta, Detroit and more. “Additional tour cities and casting information will be announced at a later date,” the musical’s official website reads.

See Funny Girl‘s announcement below: