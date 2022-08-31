Fun. & Janelle Monáe’s ‘We Are Young’ Music Video Reaches 1 Billion YouTube Views

Fun.‘s smash 2012 hit, “We Are Young,” featuring Janelle Monáe has officially hit one billion YouTube views, marking each artist’s first entry into the exclusive Billion Views Club.

The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks in 2012, and spent an impressive 42 weeks total on the chart. The song also topped Hot Digital Songs, selling at least 300,000-plus units for six straight weeks, and becoming the first song ever to reach such a total in each of six weeks – consecutive or not. It passed the only other title to rack up five weeks of sales of 300,000-plus at the time: Eminem’s “Love the Way You Lie,” featuring Rihanna.

“We Are Young” won song of the year at the 45th annual Grammy Awards in February 2003. Fun. also won best new artist that night, and after rumors that members Nate Ruess, Jack Antonoff and Andrew Dost were not on speaking terms due to a “clash of egos,” they embarked on solo careers — with Ruess unveiling an album on his own and Antonoff leading the band Bleachers as well as going on to become a high-profile producer.

On February 5, 2015, Fun. posted on their official website their status stating “there was no new Fun. album in the works.”

To reminisce on times that felt a bit more Fun., watch the new Billion Views Club member, “We Are Young,” below.