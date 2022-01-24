Japan’s Fujii Kaze Announces Sophomore Album ‘Love All Serve All’

Rising J-pop singer-songwriter Fujii Kaze is set to release his highly anticipated second album LOVE ALL SERVE ALL on Mar. 23.

The new project will contain 11 tracks, with six new songs added to the previously released “Hedemo Ne-Yo,” “Seishun Sick,” “Tabiji” and “Kirari” (streamed over 200 million times) and “MO-EH-YO,” the number the breakout star performed live as a surprise on the year-end 72nd NHK Kohaku Uta Gassen.

Following the 24-year-old artist’s highly acclaimed debut set HELP EVER HURT NEVER from 2020, Fujii arranged all the songs with Yaffle, a sought-after music producer active both in Japan and abroad.

The limited first edition will come with a CD entitled LOVE ALL COVER ALL, featuring piano covers of 11 songs and a 52-page photo booklet. The artist also unveiled his new photo to accompany the upcoming release.

Fujii’s debut album HELP EVER HURT NEVER, released during the midst of a global pandemic with “always help and never hurt” as its core theme, launched at No. 1 on Billboard Japan’s Hot Albums chart. The solo concert he livestreamed last September from one of the biggest stadiums in Japan called Fujii Kaze “Free” Live 2021 at Nissan Stadium trended at No. 1 globally on Twitter. He went on to wow viewers with a breathtaking performance on the prestigious year-end Kohaku music extravaganza.

As the gifted musician continues to expand his fanbase, HELP EVER HURT NEVER has returned to the top 10 on the Japan Hot Albums list two years after its release, reflecting the building excitement for his sophomore project.