J-Pop Singer/Songwriter Fujii Kaze Drops ‘Kirari’ Remix EP

Breakout J-pop singer-songwriter Fujii Kaze dropped a remix EP of this hit song “Kirari,” featuring new interpretations by artists from around Asia.

The 24-year-old artist made his major label debut in 2020 with his highly acclaimed studio album Help Ever Hurt Never. Last September, he livestreamed a solo concert from one of the biggest stadiums in Japan, performing alone with just a piano for an hour in the rain. This show, entitled Fujii Kaze “Free” Live 2021 at Nissan Stadium, was streamed live on YouTube simultaneously around the world and was hailed as a prime example of the future of post-pandemic live music in Japan. He followed up with a successful first-ever domestic arena tour and a talked-about performance on the prestigious year-end music program, NHK Kohaku Uta Gassen.

Fujii — his name is stylized in Japanese order, surname first — kicks off 2022 with his new EP Kirari Remixes (Asia Edition). The original version is an upbeat pop number infused with a funky disco flavor, depicting the importance of the “shining (kirari)” moments in our daily lives in its lyrics. The track arranged by longtime collaborator Yaffle displayed a new side of the rising young artist and has been streamed over 100 million times.

The new EP features a wide variety of remixes by artists from four Asian cities: Seoul (South Korea), Taipei (Taiwan), Jakarta (Indonesia), and Amoy (China), in addition to new renditions by Fujii and Yaffle. The cover art was designed by Japanese collage artist Kosuke Kawamura.