J-Pop Star Fujii Kaze Set to Globally Stream Final Show of Help Ever Arena Tour

J-pop singer-songwriter Fujii Kaze — whose name is stylized in Japanese order, surname first — is set to globally stream the final show of his Help Ever Arena Tour on the online concert streaming platform MUSIC/SLASH, which boasts the highest level of sound quality in the industry.

Explore Explore Fujii Kaze See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The final stop of the 24-year-old breakout star’s tour will be held at Yoyogi National Stadium 1st Gymnasium in Tokyo on Sunday (Nov. 28) local time. The archive of the concert will be streamed in the U.S., Indonesia, South Korea and Taiwan, and tickets for markets outside of Japan will be available here until Tuesday (Nov. 24) at 6 p.m. Japan time.

The “Kirari” artist livestreamed a free virtual concert on Sept. 4 titled Fujii Kaze “Free” Live 2021 on YouTube from Nissan Stadium, one of the largest stadiums in Japan. This free show recorded nearly 180,000 simultaneous viewers and became the world’s No. 1 trending topic on Twitter. His latest release is called “MO-EH-YO,” featuring a music video shot entirely on Google Pixel smartphones.

Check out the show’s starting times for each region below:

U.S. (East Coast): Sunday, Nov. 28, 10 p.m.

U.S. (West Coast): Sunday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m.

Indonesia: Monday, Nov. 29, 7 p.m.

Taiwan: Monday, Nov. 29, 8 p.m.

South Korea: Monday, Nov. 29, 9 p.m.