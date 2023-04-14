Japan’s Fujii Kaze Announces First International Tour

J-pop singer-songwriter Fujii Kaze announced his first world tour, entitled “Fujii Kaze and the piano Asia Tour,” set to hit six cities in the region starting in Seoul, South Korea June 24.

Explore Explore Fujii Kaze See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Fujii suddenly went viral in Thailand last July with his song “I’d Rather Die” (“Shinunoga E-Wa”) from his first album HELP EVER HURT NEVER from May 2020. This song has since gone global, spreading from Asian countries to Europe, Latin and North Americas, reaching No. 1 on Spotify’s viral charts in each region.

Related Rich Paul Had an Adorable Moment With Adele While Livestreaming

As the tour title suggests, the 25-year-old artist’s first international trek will feature an intimate set with just the star and a piano. After kicking off in Seoul, the singer will travel to Bangkok, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, and Hong Kong for a total of eight shows.

The official tour image, teaser and new artist photo also dropped, featuring the young star with a new look. Vinyl editions of Fujii’s first album and sophomore set LOVE ALL SERVE ALL will be released in the touring markets and re–released in Japan in conjunction with the tour.

See the tour dates and teaser below:

June 24 – Seoul, South Korea Kwangwoon University Donghae Culture & Arts Center

July 1 & 2 – Bangkok, Thailand KBank Siam Pic-Ganesha Theatre

July 7 – Jakarta, Indonesia Kasablanka Hall

July 9 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Zepp Kuala Lumpur

July 22 – Taipei, Taiwan Taipei International Convention Center (TICC)

July 29 & 30 – Hong Kong Academic Community Hall, HKBU