French Montana Shares How His Mother’s Journey Moved Him to Create ‘For Khadija’ Documentary

French Montana stepped into the world of filmmaking at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, where he premiered his touching documentary about the unbreakable bond he shares with his single mother. To celebrate, the rapper sat down with Billboard‘s Rania Aniftos to discuss the doc, titled For Khadija.

Explore Explore French Montana See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Going through everything that I went through in my career, it felt like it finally made sense,” the Morocco-born artist reveals as to why he decided to make the documentary. “It’s a story from the beginning to the end of a chapter. It’s a chapter where my mother, sacrificed for us and then went back after 25 years. I feel like that was the closure of us coming, me struggling in the Bronx, not knowing English, being culture shocked by the whole move that we made.”

He continued, “One thing about the wounds, that’s where the light enters. It’s showing people that if you only work on sunny days, you’ll never reach your destination.”

He also opened up about navigating a private life amid being in the spotlight, especially back during his 2013 relationship with Khloe Kardashian. “I just go with my groove. I also don’t like nothing that have to do with reality TV. I don’t like nothing that have to do with anything besides my music to be publicized. When you broadcast that, it just takes away for why I’m really here.”

Watch Billboard‘s full interview with French Montana above.