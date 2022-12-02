×
This Studio Is Removing Kanye West Tattoos for Free

"Yeezy come, yeezy go," the London-based studio announced on their Instagram.

Kanye West
Kanye West attends Jim Moore Book Event At Ralph Lauren Chicago on October 28, 2019 in Chicago. Robin Marchant/GI for Ralph Lauren

Have some Kanye West ink you’ve been regretting in recent months? Fear not, because a tattoo-removal studio in England is helping you out by removing any Ye-inspired body art for free.

Naama Studios made the announcement last month, amid Ye’s slew of antisemitic remarks. “Yeezy come, yeezy go,” the London-based company cleverly captioned a photo that reads, “We’ll remove your Kanye tattoos for free.”

The studio followed up with another video actually removing a tattoo of West, captioning the clip, “When you have a tattoo inspired by someone you admire and they end up making headlines for all the wrong reasons… at NAAMA we offer an empowering, empathetic, high-tech tattoo clearing experience. If you want a change, we’re here to help.”

Ye’s latest controversy surrounded an appearance on alt-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ InfoWars talk show on Thursday (Dec. 1), where the rapper praised Adolf Hitler and Nazis. “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” he said. “How about that one?”

The Yeezy designer doubled down on his thoughts later, when Jones noted that he didn’t like Nazis. When the camera started panning away to a commercial break, Ye is heard saying into the microphone, “I like Hitler.”

Jones then told Ye that he has a “bit of a Hitler fetish going on,” to which the rapper replied, “It’s not a fetish. I just like information.”

“I don’t like the word ‘evil’ next to Nazis,” Ye later said, undeterred by Jones’ discomfort. “I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.” Later in the interview, Ye reiterated that it’s “time to promote love” by declaring, “I do love Hitler. I do love the Zionists.”

