Fred Again.. Teases Swedish House Mafia Collab ‘Turn on the Lights Again’

After a pair of beloved albums, a pair of breakout performances at Coachella, and a series of white-hot releases including the recent Four Tet collab “Jungle,” U.K. favorite Fred Again.. is in the midst of a full on moment.

That moment will extend next week, when Fred Again.. releases a collab with Swedish House Mafia. The producer teased the collab Wednesday (July 20) via his Instagram, writing, “Arite so parrrrt of the reason I had to push back AL3 is cos of the nuts reaction to turn on the lights that jus made me wanna fniish it and get that shit ouuutttttt. Sooo Turn on the lights again.. with Swedish House Mafia is coming out next weeekkkk.”

The video in the gram shows Fred playing a spare, simmering track with a voice announcing “turn on the lights again” in front of a writhing audience. In the comment section, Swedish House Mafia’s Steve Angello commented “Let’s do it!!!” with exactly three fire emojis.

“AL3” presumably refers to Actual Life 3, which would be the followup to Fred Again’s pair of critically acclaimed 2021 albums Actual Life (April 14-September 17 2020) and Actual Life 2 (February 2 – October 15 2021).

The announcement also happens in a big moment for Swedish House Mafia, with Billboard Thursday (July 21) revealing that the electronic trio will launch their first Las Vegas residency Aug. 20 at XS Nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas. The group will also will perform at XS on Sept. 3 over Labor Day weekend following their show at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 2. The exclusive two-year run at the Wynn will include additional dates at XS and Encore Beach Club in 2023.

Swedish House Mafia are also launching their global Paradise Again tour on July 29 in Miami, with dates extending through November.