Fred Again.. Announces 8-Night Run at Los Angeles’ Shrine Expo Hall This Fall

This fall, it will be Fred again.. and again and again, with the producer on Tuesday (June 20) announcing a pair of fall residencies in New York and Los Angeles. This includes an eight-night run at Los Angeles’ Shrine Expo Hall Oct. 24-25, 27-29 and 31 and Nov. 1-2. These shows will mark the most consecutive shows a single artist has ever performed at the venue, which can host roughly 5,000 attendees.

Explore Explore Fred again.. See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Prior to that, the producer born Fred Gibson will perform a three-night run at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium on Oct. 12-14, with that stint marking the first time an artist has ever played three consecutive nights at the 13,000 capacity venue.

The general ticket sale for all of these shows start next week Tuesday, June 27, at 2 p.m. local time.

“We’ve had some of the most beautiful times ever here,” the producer said of these bicoastal takeovers in a press release. “Btw I do jus [sic] wanna say that I do very much wanna come back to lots of other cities down the line. But right now for the type of things I want to try wit [sic] the show and musically it made most sense to set up in one venue for more shows rather than moving about.”

Beyond these runs, Fred Again..’s current schedule encompasses festivals including Glastonbury (launching later this week in the U.K.), Lollapalooza and Osheaga. Fred will also play four nights at London’s Alexandra Palace Sept. 4-6 and 8, followed by shows in Berlin, Amsterdam, Brussels and Paris.

Fred Again.. has, with dizzying speed, become one of dance music’s pre-eminent stars, a rise that most recently included a headlining set at Coachella alongside Skrillex and Four Tet. His most recent collaboration with those two artists, “Baby Again,” is currently at No. 37 on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs.