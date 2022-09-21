Frankie Grande Recalls Warning From Madonna That His Throuple Relationship Was ‘Not Going to End Well’

Three’s a crowd? Frankie Grande revealed a prescient word of advice he once received from Madonna about his venture into polyamory in a new interview on Wednesday (Sept. 21).

Speaking to Tamron Hall about his former throuple relationship, the YouTube personality detailed what made him open to the idea of polyamory in the first place. “I’ve always been the person that says yes to whatever comes into my life,” he said. “And I’ve never been afraid to take risks or…do something unconventional. That’s kind of always been my brand. So when this relationship presented itself to me, I was like, ‘You know what, why not? Let’s just try it. Let’s go in.’ And you know, it did not work.”

As it turns out, Her Madgesty apparently could’ve told Grande that fact long before he went through his breakup with the married couple. “I remember, I was talking to Madonna, of all people…talking to the queen…I told her about the throuple, and she literally said, ‘Well that’s not going to end well.'”

While the Celebrity Big Brother U.K. alum learned he “wanted a monogamous relationship” from the experience (he married Hale Leon last May in a Star Wars-themed wedding), nowadays he’s learning plenty of marital tips from sister Ariana Grande‘s relationship with husband Dalton Gomez, whom the pop star wed in 2021.

“She gives me every advice, you know what I’m saying?” Grande stated. “Like, she’s my sister and she’s my best friend. So we talk about everything. So it has been really nice now to have that common thread, like she was married a year before I got married. Just by being so close and watching her in love, you know, we learn from each other, we learn from each other’s experiences.”

Watch Grande dish on his failed throuple and new marriage below.