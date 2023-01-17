Did Frank Ocean Hint at a New Album on His Merch Posters?

Frank Ocean fans have been waiting for a new album since 2016’s Blonde, and the star seems to be giving fans the smallest glimmer of hope that their longtime wishes may be coming true.

On the back of posters mailed out in a new Blonded merch sale, as shared by fans on Twitter, there’s a cryptic message written on them explaining what happened in 2019, when Ocean released a series of singles without an album at the end of the road. “The Recording Artist has since changed his mind about the singles model, and is again more interested in durational bodies of work,” he wrote, which is not a confirmation of an album by any means, but enough to get fans buzzing.

Back sides of the posters from the recent Blonded merch sale tell a narrative that’s as close to an album announcement as we’ll ever get from Frank Ocean. pic.twitter.com/15nvU780No — blonded.blog (@blondedblog) January 16, 2023

Ocean is also set to take the stage at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival alongside fellow headliners Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK. The 2023 edition is slated to run on two consecutive weekends, from April 14 to 16 and then again from April 21 to 23.

The 35-year-old artist was originally booked to perform at the 2020 pandemic-canceled edition of the festival; he made his Coachella debut on a side stage in 2012.

His 2016 album, Blonde, topped the Billboard 200 albums chart dated September 10, 2016 and spent an impressive 295 weeks total on the chart. Six years later, Blonde is currently on the Billboard 200 dated January 14, 2023 at No. 115. Ocean last released two singles in March 2020, “Dear April” and “Cayendo.”

Ocean has also released two other albums, 2011’s Nostalgia, Ultra and 2012’s Channel Orange.