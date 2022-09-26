Here’s Why Frank Ocean Fans Think He’s Dropping a New Album Soon

Frank Ocean sent fans into a frenzy this week when he completely cleared his Instagram page of all posts. The account, which is now empty besides his profile picture, has led fans on Twitter to believe that a new album may finally be in the works.

While Ocean has yet to publicly confirm or deny the Internet rumors, a new album would be his first since 2016’s Blonde, which topped the Billboard 200 albums chart dated September 10, 2016 and spent an impressive 295 weeks total on the chart. Six years later, Blonde is currently on the Billboard 200 dated September 24, 2022 at No. 109. Ocean last released two singles in March 2020, “Dear April” and “Cayendo.”

Ocean has also released two other albums, 2011’s Nostalgia, Ultra and 2012’s Channel Orange.

If he were to release a new album, it would be timed perfectly with Ocean’s forthcoming gig headlining Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2023. The 34-year-old artist was originally billed for as one of the three headliners of the 2020 festival, alongside Travis Scott and Rage Against the Machine, before the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He did not return for the 2022 edition of the festival, which was headlined by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and The Weeknd with Daft Pink, and instead opted to return to the stage in 2023.

While we wait and see what Ocean’s cryptic Instagram activity might mean, see some fan theories and reactions via Twitter below.

Frank Ocean clears IG, headlining Coachella, new album coming in cuppa months. — PRINCE NATE (@Princenate99) September 26, 2022

frank ocean please

im beggin u, i need this

i need you — shen (@spiiriit_) September 26, 2022

Everyone after frank ocean cleared his IG page pic.twitter.com/3HzOpg6Jfi — SONDER (@Denzil___Taylor) September 26, 2022

Omg Frank Ocean up to something? 👀👀👀 — Brayan Reglin (@b_reglin) September 26, 2022

STOP with the new frank ocean album rumors! i can NOT take this! — naia (@itsnotnaia) September 26, 2022

FRANK OCEAN WHAT ARE YOU UP TO???? pic.twitter.com/hv0oZXghIu — frankie (@frankuout) September 26, 2022

I hope Frank Ocean is indeed dropping new music soon. He is missed. — Billy D. (@billydpham) September 26, 2022