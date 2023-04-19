Frank Ocean Drops Out of Coachella Weekend 2

Frank Ocean will no longer be performing at Coachella’s second weekend. The singer was scheduled to take the stage for the headlining slot on Sunday (April 23), but will reportedly be replaced by Blink-182, who reunited as their original trio during Weekend 1 of the festival, according to Variety.

Billboard has reached out to Blink-182’s reps for confirmation.

In a statement provided to Billboard, Ocean’s reps shared, “After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity. On doctor’s advice, Frank is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

The elusive singer himself also added in the statement, “It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.”

As previously reported, Ocean’s ankle injury led to last-minute production changes during Sunday night’s (April 16) performance, including the use of an ice rink, which was built specifically for the set.

When the 35-year-old star appeared onstage nearly an hour later than scheduled, he performed 20 songs total, including completely reworked versions of some of his hit tracks like “Pink + White,” “Solo,” “Chanel,” “Wiseman” and more. Ocean closed out his much-awaited set with his cover of Aaliyah‘s 1994 track “At Your Best (You Are Love)” that was featured on his 2016 visual album Endless. See Billboard‘s full recap here.