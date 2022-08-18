Frances Bean Cobain Reflects on How Her Plane Catching Fire ‘Catapulted’ Her to Live With ‘Radical Gratitude’

Frances Bean Cobain turned 30 on Thursday (Aug. 18), and marked her big day with a contemplative post on social media.

“30!! I made it! Honestly, 20 year old Frances wasn’t sure that was going to happen. At the time, an intrinsic sense of deep self loathing dictated by insecurity, destructive coping mechanisms & more trauma than my body or brain knew how to handle, informed how I saw myself and the world; through a lens of resentment for being brought into a life that seemingly attracted so much chaos and the kind of pain tied to grief that felt inescapable,” she wrote alongside a carousel of photos with friends. “Then, an event on a plane which brought me closer in proximity to death is ironically the event that catapulted me towards running at this lived experience with radical gratitude. I’m glad to have proven myself wrong & to have found ways to transform pain into knowledge.”

The younger Cobain had shared in a since-deleted 2017 Instagram post that during an Air France flight to Los Angeles that September, the plane started to tilt, and one of the wings burst into flames. The airline at the time issued a statement to CNN, explaining, “The regularly trained pilots and cabin crew handled this serious incident perfectly. The passengers are currently being assisted by teams dispatched to the location.”

The rock music progeny of Courtney Love and late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain also shared what she wants to get out of her thirties. “Entering this new decade I hope to stay soft no matter how hardening the world can feel at times, bask in the present moment with reverence, shower the people I am lucky enough to love with more appreciation than words could ever do justice & hold space to keep learning, so the growth never stops,” she wrote. “I’m happy to be here & I’m happy you’re here too.”

Back in 2019, the younger Cobain was personally responsible for approving Lil Nas X‘s sampling of Nirvana‘s “In Bloom” on his hit single “Panini,” even though the interpolation happened entirely by accident, according to the rapper.

Meanwhile, the guitar Kurt Cobain used in the iconic music video for 1991’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” sold earlier this year for nearly $5 million to Indianapolis Colts CEO Jim Irsay.

