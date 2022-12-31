Foo Fighters Will Be a ‘Different Band Going Forward’ Without Taylor Hawkins, Group Says in 2022 Year-End Note

Foo Fighters say they will continue as a “different band going forward” following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The Dave Grohl-fronted rock band took to social media on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) to share a heartfelt message about the challenges of 2022 and offer a glimpse into what the future may hold for the group.

“As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us,” the Foos began their statement on Twitter.

“Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years out fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music. Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”

The band continued, “We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again – and we will soon – he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

In late March, the beloved Foos drummer was found dead in his Bogotá, Colombia, hotel room. He was 50. Hawkins’ death was announced through a social media statement from the band’s accounts, with no immediate cause of death given.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the statement read. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997 following the departure of original drummer William Goldsmith. Hawkins had previously enjoyed a stint playing in Alanis Morissette’s band on a tour supporting her juggernaut Jagged Little Pill album. His first album with the Foos was the multi-platinum success The Colour and the Shape.

In the months following Hawkins’ death, Foo Fighters staged a pair of all-star tribute concerts in memory of the late drummer. The shows, which took place in London and Los Angeles, featured appearances by Travis Barker, Paul McCartney, Miley Cyrus, Liam Gallagher, Lars Ulrich, and dozens more.

Read Foo Fighters’ full 2022 year-end post on Twitter below.