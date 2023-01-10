Poll: Who Should Drum for Foo Fighters at Bonnaroo, Boston Calling & Sonic Temple?

Foo Fighters were announced as headliners for not one, not two, but three festivals in 2023 on Tuesday (Jan. 10): Bonnaroo, Boston Calling and Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival.

By the time the trio of fests arrives, it will be more than a year since the 2022 death of the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins. He unexpectedly passed away during a tour a stop in Bogota, Colombia, last March when the rockers were set to headline the the Estéreo Picnic Festival.

The loss has left a massive and glaring absence within the group as Dave Grohl and his bandmates have mourned the loss of their longtime friend, and it’s still unclear who will serve as the band’s drummer for their upcoming slate of headlining slots. So Billboard wants to know who you think could take a seat behind the drum kit and support the Foo Fighters for what’s sure to be an emotional return to the stage.

An obvious choice would be Grohl himself, considering he would often switch places with Hawkins during shows for the late drummer to front fan-favorite tracks such as “Sunday Rain” off 2017’s Concrete and Gold, and covers of Queen’s “Somebody to Love” and Pink Floyd’s “Have a Cigar.” However, it’s unrealistic the frontman would be able to do so for an entire set, so we’ve put together a list of friends and fellow musicians who could possibly lend a hand.

Both Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Matt Cameron of Pearl Jam were good friends with Hawkins, and could honor his legacy at one or more of the dates. Though just 12 years old, viral wunderkind Nandi Bushell has proven she has the chops to play just about anything, and already has a lovely relationship with the band. (She also played on “Everlong” during the band’s Aug. 26, 2021, concert in Los Angeles.) And Hawkins own son, Oliver, joined his dad’s bandmates to play “My Hero” at a tribute concert held at Wembley Stadium last September.

Plenty of other big-name drummers also performed during the tribute show for Hawkins — as well as at a second concert weeks later at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles — including Travis Barker, Stewart Copeland of The Police, the Pretenders’ Martin Chambers, sessions drummers Josh Freese and Omar Hakim, and many others.

Vote for the drummer you’d like to see play Bonnaroo, Boston Calling and Sonic Temple with the Foo Fighters below.