Foo Fighters Set 2022 North America Tour, Scrap Minneapolis Show Over ‘Covid Safety Measures’

Foo Fighters will visit a stadium near you when they embark on a homecoming tour next year. Minneapolis’ Huntington Bank Stadium, however, will not be on circuit.

The Foos are currently on the last lap of a U.S. tour, before hitting shows in Mexico and through South America.

Explore Explore Foo Fighters See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Dave Grohl and Co. will return for their Live In North America 2022 jaunt, kicking off May 14 at The Pavilion At Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA.

Announced Tuesday, the rockers were scheduled to drop into Huntington Bank Stadium (formerly TCF Bank Stadium) on Aug. 3, 2022, though the band has since yanked the venue in a dispute over Covid-19 protocols.

On Wednesday (Dec. 1), the Foos took to social media to announce they were “unable to perform” at the outdoor site, claiming reps’ “refusal to agree to the band’s Covid safety measures.”

Updates: Minneapolis, please see below – we hope to see you soon! Maryland/D.C., info on your show is coming shortly! pic.twitter.com/DhlPDG5QZD — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) November 30, 2021

The statement continues, “we apologize for any inconvenience and are working on finding a suitable replacement – one that will prioritize the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show.”

A spokesperson for the stadium told The Star Tribune that the venue operators “declined to change its existing protocols for large events, which have been effective.

“We continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, wear a mask when in large crowds,” the spokesperson continues, “and take appropriate steps to protect public and personal health.”

According to the Tribute, the university has required students to be vaccinated since October, though the stadium didn’t mandate masks, proof of vaccine or negative test results for Gopher football supporters.

As it stands, the 2022 Foo Fighters itinerary will trek across the U.S. and Canada, wrapping up with a pair of shows at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 18 and 20.

The Foos are touring in support of their latest album, Medicine at Midnight, the group’s 10th studio album. Medicine dropped in February, and peaked at No. 1 in the U.K. and Australia, and No. 3 in the U.S.