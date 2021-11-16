Folk Alliance International Reveals Performers for 2022 Conference

Folk Alliance International has revealed the lineup of nearly 140 artists who will take part in its 34th annual conference, slated for Feb. 23-27 at the Westin Crown Center Hotel in Kansas City, Mo.

The performer lineup includes Kyshona Armstrong, Michaela Anne, Mary Bragg, O’Connor Lee, Lilli Lewis, Charly Lowry, Steve Poltz, Livingston Taylor, Anna Tivel and Waahli.

The conference will be held in a hybrid format, with options for attending in person and online. Official showcases will be presented and filmed on a full production stage in the host hotel ballrooms and posted later for online attendees. Late-night private showcases will be held in hotel rooms-turned-listening rooms and will have an option to stream via virtual conference platform Pathable. During the day, the conference will also include panel sessions on a variety of industry topics.

The conference requires that in-person attendees provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend, and masks will be required for in-person attendees while indoors at all times other than dining, or for artists while onstage.

Centered on the theme of “Living Traditions,” this year’s conference will again showcase regional, national and international folk music via performances and panel presentations. Founded in 1989, the Folk Alliance International serves as a membership organization for the folk music industry and community, with a mission of serving, engaging and promoting the global folk music community.

For a full list of performers, visit folk.org.