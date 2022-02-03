Flume Takes us For a Ride With Fresh Cut ‘Say Nothing’ Featuring MAY-A: Watch

The Flume ride begins.

Australia’s electronic music savant returns with “Say Nothing” featuring MAY-A, the lead single from his forthcoming third album Palaces, due out May 20 via Future Classic.

In what could be an allegory of turbo-charged things to come, Flume’s official video and artwork for “Say Nothing” sees the producer sporting bleach-blonde hair, and posing with MAY-A on motorbikes. If you didn’t know better, you’d think he was ready to be shot out of a cannon.

The song, he explains in a statement, “is about feelings of post relationship clarity. We wrote the song midway through 2020 while the pandemic was still pretty new. I was really excited about the initial idea but it was only once I got back to Australia in early 2021 and linked up in the studio with MAY-A that the song really came to life.”

Flume gives his Aussie collaborator center stage in a production that creates a lot of room to breathe, and shifts clear of his future bass origins. The fractured snare that sits behind the mix is the only real giveaway of who’s tweaking the knobs.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Flume MAY-A See latest videos, charts and news

“Say Nothing” and its forthcoming parent are the first cuts of new music from Flume since his 2019 EPs Quits and Hi This Is Flume, the latter nudging the Billboard 200 chart and peaked at No. 11 on the ARIA chart.

Sydneysider MAY-A is one of several international guests lined-up for the new 13-track effort, including, including Gorillaz and Blur frontman Damon Albarn, LAUREL, Caroline Polachek, Vergen Maria, Oklou, and fellow Australians Emma Louise and long-term Flume fave Kučka, triple j reports.

“There’s a whole spectrum of stuff, from more pop-leaning to weird stuff,” he told the broadcaster.

Flume’s most recent full-length LP was 2016’s Skin, which topped the ARIA Albums Chart, landed at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and won the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

The 30-year-old’s bulging trophy cabinet includes multiple ARIA and APRA Awards and, in a moment that saw him rise to the top of the pack, he snagged top spot for Triple J’s 2016 Hottest 100 poll with “Never Be like You” featuring Kai.

Flume (real name Harley Streten) will stage his return to festival-land later in the year with performances at Coachella, Bonnaroo and Governors Ball.

Watch the “Say Nothing” clip below.