Florence Welch Reveals She Had Emergency Surgery: ‘It Saved My Life’

The Florence + The Machine frontwoman explained why recent shows were canceled.

Florence Welch
Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Matt Winkelmeyer/GI for MRC

Florence Welch, the lead vocalist of Florence + The Machine, has shared that she has undergone life-saving, emergency surgery. The news comes after the band canceled its festival appearances that were scheduled for this weekend.

“I’m so sorry that I had to cancel the last couple of shows. My feet are fine, I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don’t really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life,” Welch wrote on Sunday (Aug. 27) in an update posted on Instagram.

She told fans, “And I will be back to close out the Dance Fever tour in Lisbon and Malaga. (Maybe not jumping so much but you can do that for me.)”

“Suffice to say I wish the songs were less accurate in their predictions,” said Welch. “But creativity is a way of coping, mythology is a way of making sense. And the dark fairytale of Dance Fever, with all its strange prophecies, will provide me with much needed strength and catharsis right now.”

Florence + The Machine had called off an Aug. 25 performance at Zurich Openair and an Aug. 26 performance at Rock en Seine due to medical advice, the band previously announced to fans.

The group unfortunately also had to cancel tour dates last fall, when Welch broke her foot and was told not to perform in order to prevent further damage.

See her latest note below. Florence + The Machine’s most recent album, Dance Fever, was released in May.

