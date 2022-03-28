Florence + The Machine to Embark on North American Leg of 2022 Dance Fever Tour

Florence + The Machine is a touring machine. Following a slew of singles from their upcoming album Dance Fever, the indie rock band announced Monday (March 28) that they will be hitting the road in North America this year before heading out to Europe.

“This is going to be fun,” frontwoman Florence Welch wrote on Instagram. “Go grab those Gunne sax my beautiful ghosts.”

The news follows an earlier announcement that Welch and her group would be joined by Willie J Healey and Aziya for performances in venues across Europe. Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, Wet Leg, King Princess, Japanese Breakfast and Yves Tumor will open for the band on select dates of the newly-shared North American leg, which kicks off September 2 in Montreal.

Florence + The Machine’s latest era kicked off in February when they dropped “King,” the haunting lead single off Dance Fever that was accompanied by a supernatural, female cult-led music video. Since then, Florence has unveiled two more singles and music videos (all of which have been directed by Autumn de Wilde): “Heaven is Here” and “My Love.”

Inspired by Renaissance-era imagery, Dance Fever drops May 29 and will be preceded by two special sold out shows in Los Angeles on April 29 and in New York on May 6, according to a press release.

“Just before the pandemic Florence had become fascinated by choreomania, a Renaissance phenomenon in which groups of people—sometimes thousands—danced wildly to the point of exhaustion, collapse and death,” the release reads. “Dance Fever is an album that sees Florence at the peak of her powers, coming into a fully realized self-knowledge, poking sly fun at her own self-created persona, playing with ideas of identity, masculinity and femininity, redemption and celebration.”

Check out Florence + the Machine’s North American tour dates in Welch’s announcement below.