Florence Pugh Says ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Is ‘Bigger & Better’ Than Her Sex Scenes With Harry Styles

When the trailer for Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling — a 1950s-set thriller following a housewife as she unravels dark secrets regarding her husband’s work on something called “The Victory Project” — first arrived, there was one particularly sensual two-second moment between leading lady Florence Pugh and Harry Styles that became the most talked-about part of the movie by a landslide.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, published on Tuesday (Aug. 16), Pugh revealed that she isn’t too happy with the public’s focus on the scene in question, which features Styles’ character Jack pinning his wife, Pugh’s character Alice, to a dining table and intensely performing oral sex on her. Although several more intimate scenes were sprinkled throughout the original trailer as well as the second trailer — which is preceded by a warning that it may be “inappropriate for some users” and asks viewers to confirm their age before watching on the Warner Bros. official YouTube channel — the 26-year-old actress says she’d rather people discuss the film as a whole rather than just those moments.

“When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it,” Pugh explained in the interview. “It’s not why I’m in this industry.”

“Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that,” she continued. “That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that.”

Don’t Worry Darling is set to arrive in theaters Sept. 23 this year, and will mark Styles’ first leading role in a film. He began his acting career in 2017 playing a soldier in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, and is set to star in Michael Grandage’s My Policeman, out this October.

