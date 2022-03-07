×
Florence + The Machine Drop Spiritual Video for New Song ‘Heaven Is Here’: Watch

"Every song I ever wrote became an escape rope tied around my neck to pull me up to heaven," Florence Welch sings.

Florence + The Machine
Florence + The Machine Autumn De Wilde*

A new Florence + The Machine track is here, and apparently, so is heaven. Accompanied by an eerie music video packed with primal choreography, Florence Welch and her indie rock band’s song “Heaven Is Here” arrived on Monday (March 7).

With gut-punching lyrics such as “Every song I ever wrote became an escape rope tied around my neck to pull me up to heaven,” the new song finds Welch venting her frustrations over being creatively chastised, according to a release. Written during lockdown, “Heaven Is Here” is a reckoning of themes such as “joy, grief, breath, the body, movement, the soul, power, rage, powerlessness, spirituality and escapism,” according to the release.

The group’s new project is aesthetically very similar to their previous song, “The King,” which dropped in February and explored Welch’s complicated feelings regarding womanhood. Equally dark and witchy as its predecessor, the “Heaven Is Here” video appears to take place in the same location as “The King” video starts — a room full of empty wooden bookshelves and tables. While the previous video shows a hooded Welch kidnapping a man from the room and later snapping his neck in an occult ritual, the new video shows the 35-year-old musician twirling, stomping and chanting with her group of female disciples.

Welch spoke about the new project on Instagram, revealing that two of the “Heaven Is Here” video dancers are currently sheltering amid the violence happening in Ukraine. In addition to posting a photo of her dancers in a close embrace on her story with a link to Rescue.org, she wrote in a post: “To my brave and beautiful sisters Maryne and Anastasiia, I love you. I wish I could put my arms around you. Strength.”

Watch the “Heaven Is Here” video, directed by Autumn De Wilde, below:

