Flavor Flav Joins WGA Strike in Los Angeles, Brings Food to Protesters

Flavor Flav is fighting the power!

The rapper spent his Thursday (May 18) afternoon in Burbank, Calif., outside Warner Bros. studios, showing support for the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. In photos and videos shared to social media, the superstar kept protesters fed with a spread of pizza, burgers and fries. He also danced along to his Public Enemy protest anthem, “Fight the Power,” which was blaring through a boombox he brought with him.

He also posed for photos with the Ted Lasso team, including Jason Sudeikis, and the Abbott Elementary team, including Quinta Brunson.

The WGA went on strike earlier this month after failing to come to a contract agreement with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers. Members had voted in March to walk out if an agreement was not made by the time the contract expired.

“While company profits have remained high and spending on content has grown, writers are falling behind,” the WGA said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “The companies have used the transition to streaming to cut writer pay and separate writing from production, worsening working conditions for series writers at all levels. On TV staffs, more writers are working at minimum regardless of experience, often for fewer weeks, or in mini-rooms, while showrunners are left without a writing staff to complete the season. And while series budgets have soared over the past decade, median writer-producer pay has fallen.”

See some moments from Flavor Flav’s WGA support via Twitter posts below.