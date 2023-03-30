Flavor Flav Says He’s ‘Always’ Been a Taylor Swift Fan

Flavor Flav proved he’s the ultimate Swiftie at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday night (March 27), where he took a now-viral selfie with Taylor Swift.

Billboard‘s Tetris Kelly caught up with the “Fight the Power” rapper on the red carpet before the show, where he revealed just how big of a fan he is. “Love me some Taylor Swift, man, always did,” Flav proclaimed, before opening up his green puffer jacket to reveal a white t-shirt featuring the popular lyrics from Swift’s Evermore track, “Willow”: “I come back stronger than a 90’s trend.” He even captioned his Instagram post with Swift using the same lyric.

Flav then doubled-down on his love for the Midnights superstar, revealing his iced-out chain of a clock with its hands pointing at, of course, midnight. “I heard that Taylor Swift keeps her clock on 12, just like mine,” he explained. “The reason why I keep my clock on 12 is because 12 o’clock points straight up. Every day, I’m straight up with you.”

Swift was honored with the Innovator Award later in the evening at the ceremony. “The thing about these exciting nights and moments and especially this award, they’re shining a light on the choices I made that worked out, that turned out to be good ideas,” she said during her acceptance speech. “I want everyone to know — especially young people — that the hundreds and thousands of dumb ideas that I had led me to my good ideas. You have to give yourself permission to fail. I try as hard as I can not to fail because it’s embarrassing, but I give myself permission to.

“Make the right choices that make sense for you and someone one day might thing you’re innovative.”

Watch Billboard‘s interview with Flavor Flav above.