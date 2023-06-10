Flavor Flav Shows Love to Fellow Swifties at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert in Detroit

Flavor Flav is further proving that he’s a true Swiftie!

The Public Enemy co-founder had the time of his life at Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour stop in Detroit on Friday (June 9). During the show at Ford Field, the iconic clock-wearing rapper documented his enjoyable experience on social media with fellow fans.

“THANKX to all my new friends,,, luv my fellow Swifties,” Flav tweeted alongside a video of himself rocking an all-red outfit.

The 64-year-old MC — who was also seen at the Detroit Grand Prix the previous weekend — posted numerous updates throughout Swift’s concert on Friday, including a snapshot of himself proudly showing off a wrist full of colorful bracelets presumably gifted to him by other Swifties.

“In my RED (Taylor’s Version) Era and makin new friends at #TaylorSwift @taylorswift13,” he captioned the tweet.

Beneath his glimmering red jacket, the “Fight the Power” rapper donned a white T-shirt that read “I Knew She Was Trouble,” a reference to Swift’s Red track “I Knew You Were Trouble.,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2013.

“Making TROUBLE with my girl @taylorswift13 at the #ErasTour #TaylorSwift,” Flav captioned a video of himself dancing along to the track while revealing the shirt.

This isn’t the first time Flavor Flav has proven that he’s the ultimate Swiftie. During the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in late March, he took a selfie with the pop star that went viral.

“Love me some Taylor Swift, man, always did,” Flav told Billboard‘s Tetris Kelly on the red carpet.

During the interview, the hip-hop legend opened up his green puffer jacket to reveal a white T-shirt featuring the popular lyrics from Swift’s Evermore track “Willow”: “I come back stronger

than a 90’s trend.”

Flav then doubled-down on his love for the Midnights singer, revealing his iced-out chain of a clock with its hands pointing at, of course, midnight.

“I heard that Taylor Swift keeps her clock on 12, just like mine,” he explained. “The reason why I keep my clock on 12 is because 12 o’clock points straight up. Every day, I’m straight up with you.”

See Flavor Flav’s posts from Swift’s Detroit concert on Twitter below.