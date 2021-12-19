Fans Choose FKA Twigs and The Weeknd’s ‘Tears in the Club’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

FKA Twigs and The Weeknd‘s new track has topped this week’s fan-voted new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll that was published Friday (Dec. 17) on Billboard, choosing “Tears in the Club” as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“Tears in the Club,” the first team-up between the two artists, brought in just over half of the vote at 52.43%. FKA Twigs and The Weeknd dropped the song on Thursday, with the atmospheric chorus “Tears in the club/ ‘Cuz your love’s got me f—ed up.”

While it’s unclear whether “Tears in the Club” will appear on an upcoming album from either FKA Twigs or The Weeknd, this year they’ve both hinted that new albums are in the works.

The Weeknd’s “Poison” collab with Aaliyah, released ahead of the late R&B singer’s posthumous album, and Roddy Ricch‘s Live Life Fast album were among the new music releases trailing behind “Tears in the Club” on the poll.

See the final results of this week’s favorite new music release poll below.