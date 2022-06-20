FKA Twigs Just Found Out That This Collaborator Is Also Her Cousin

The ties that bind. FKA Twigs may have released her latest mixtape Caprisongs back in January, but she’s only just found out she’s related to one of the project’s collaborators.

The alt-pop singer revealed her surprising connection to Jorja Smith, who co-wrote and provided a guest feature on the track “Darjeeling,” in a recent interview with British GQ.

“I’d never met her before, and I jumped in her car with her…and I remember thinking to myself, ‘Gosh, that’s really strange. We’ve got exactly the same kind of skin,'” Twigs told the magazine in new profile published Monday (June 20). In fact, before recording the song, she even made a mental note to ask the “Be Honest” singer for makeup recommendations, noting that they even shared similar yellow undertones.

Only after recording “Darjeeling” and becoming friends did the two British artists make the connection that, in fact, they’re actually cousins.

“A few months later, I was on the road to go to L.A.,” Twigs continued, “and [Jorja] left me a voice note saying, ‘You’re never going to believe this, but I’ve just spoken to my dad and he’s spoken to his sister and we’re related.”

Upon its release, Caprisongs — which also featured assists from The Weeknd (“Tears in the Club”), Daniel Caesar (“Careless”) and more — debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart as well as No. 3 on the Top Alternative Albums chart. Next, Twigs is slated to join the upcoming reboot of The Crow directed by Rupert Sanders opposite Bill Skarsgård.

Smith, meanwhile, has gone on to collaborate with sibling duo Ibeyi on single “Lavender & Red Roses” and Sasha Keable on an acoustic reimagining of their 2021 single “Killing Me.”

Revisit “Darjeeling” below and read the rest of Twigs’ British GQ interview here.