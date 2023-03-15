FKA Twigs Teases Unreleased Song in Calvin Klein Spring 2023 Campaign Video: Exclusive

Calvin Klein unveiled its spring 2023 campaign on Tuesday (March 15), and FKA Twigs has returned one of the faces of the sultry new advertisements.

In a new black-and-white clip featuring the singer, Twigs is toned in a black lace underwear set, as she gracefully moves around to the tune of an unreleased track. The new campaign, shot by photographer duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot, continues the popular fashion brand’s “Calvins or nothing” concept by highlighting the today’s most dynamic talent and showcasing their unique confidence and sensuality.

Other stars of the spring 2023 campaign include Blackpink’s Jennie, Kendall Jenner and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

In other news, the “Cellophane” singer recently debuted her new boyfriend on Instagram. “The whole of my career i’ve been hunted for who i am dating. so this time i’m pipping you to the post and taking control of the situation,” she captioned a screenshot from Daily Mail, asking for emails with information on FKA Twigs’ “mystery man.”

She also shared a series of photos posing with director and photographer Jordan Hemingway, whom she called “a beautiful artist whose heart has restored my faith in love,” before adding, “Pap pics will always be rough so swipe for the hot pics. and now i’d like to go back to my nice private life with the dogs.”