FKA Twigs Debuts Boyfriend Jordan Hemingway After ‘Taking Control’ of Online Speculation

FKA Twigs has had enough of the gossip and is taking matters into her own hands. The star took to Instagram on Wednesday (March 8) to share details on her new relationship after seeing an article questioning who her “mystery man” is.

“The whole of my career i’ve been hunted for who i am dating. so this time i’m pipping you to the post and taking control of the situation,” she captioned a screenshot from Daily Mail, asking for emails with information on FKA Twigs’ new love interest.

She also shared a series of photos posing with her new boyfriend, director and photographer Jordan Hemingway, whom she called “a beautiful artist whose heart has restored my faith in love,” before adding, “Pap pics will always be rough so swipe for the hot pics. and now i’d like to go back to my nice private life with the dogs.”

The “Cellophane” singer was previously engaged to Robert Pattinson before the duo split in 2017. She has also been romantically linked to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy and Shia LaBeouf, the latter of which she claimed to have verbally and physically abused her.

In December 2020, she filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf, which included claims of sexual battery, assault and emotional distress. LeBeouf has since denied all allegations, but he responded at that time, in part, “I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

Twigs later told Gayle King of those words, “I think it reminds me of some of the gaslighting I experienced when I was with him — the taking some of the blame, but not all of it and then denying it.”