First Out: New Music From ElyOtto, Joy Oladokun, Wrabel & More

As the temperature drops out side, bundle up inside with a selection of the latest new songs from your favorite queer artists. Billboard Pride is here to help with First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news ElyOtto Joy Oladokun Wrabel See latest videos, charts and news

From ElyOtto’s chaotic new track, to Joy Oladokun’s stirring new soundtrack cut, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below:

ElyOtto, “The Cops”

Need a good, old-fashioned dose of pure anarchy this weekend? ElyOtto, the hyperpop star behind TikTok hit “SugarCrash!” is here to deliver just that with “The Cops,” his new frenzied single pulsating with pure chaos. Coming in hot with a rapid-fire beat and some tumultuous 8-bit synth breaks, “The Cops” sees the rising star creating a soundtrack to pure disarray as an stuttering voice in the background repeats over and over again the same question: “Oh my god, is that the f–king cops?” Regardless of whether or not those are, in fact, the f–king cops, ElyOtto sends you on a riotous journey throughout their acid trip of a sonic landscape — and it’s an absolute joyride.

Joy Oladokun, “Count On Me”

For the soundtrack of a rom-com like The Hating Game, where two co-workers watch their mutual hatred of the other blossom into fiery sexual passion, a tender love song by the likes of singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun may not be the first idea that comes to mind. And yet, “Count on Me,” the up-and-coming star’s contribution to the soundtrack, perfectly fits the assignment — Oladokun’s smooth-as-silk vocals pair marvelously with the echoing acoustic guitars backing her, as she reassures her lover that “when you’re down, when you’re hurt/ When you’re doubting your worth/ You can count on me.” If “Count on Me” isn’t the right fit for a rom-com, then we’re not quite sure what is.

Wrabel w/ Cam, “London “

While listening to Wrabel’s new version of his certified heartbreaker “London,” it may occur to you that the song sounds exactly the same as it’s original counterpart. And then country star Cam comes in. With the simple addition of the singer-songwriter to Wrabel’s gorgeous, evocative ballad, “London” takes on a new, brighter flavor, as Cam’s clear voice cuts through the song’s already-twangy production. When the pair finally sing together on the song’s second chorus, they soar, with new harmonies lighting up your brain with the serotonin it craves.

Dai Burger, Back In Ya Mouf

Speaking of serotonin, Dai Burger’s latest album Back in Ya Mouf is a pure distillation of the kind of fun, fresh energy that fans have come to crave from the rapper’s music. Throughout the deliciously entertaining new project, Burger goes out of her way to turn the party on every track — whether she’s offering Bop It-style instructions on how to pleasure her (“Bubble Gum”), or simply gassing herself up on the dancefloor (“Big Boob Bitch”), Dai Burger will get you together for the weekend with this lively LP.

Keiynan Lonsdale, “Rhythm & Music (Harry Nathan vs. Keiynan Lonsdale)”

In yet another party-ready single from this week, Keiynan Lonsdale revisited his single “Rhythm & Music” from his debut album Lover Boy, and decided to enlist Australian DJ Harry Nathan for a special remix of the infectious track. The sultry, saccharine vibe of the original track stays completely intact throughout the new remix, but is now further reinforced by the house-style beat and bass brought by Nathan, making for a new track perfectly designed for getting down on the dancefloor.