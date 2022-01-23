Finneas’ Most Embarrassing Moment Involved Taylor Swift

Finneas fumbled over his words in front of Taylor Swift — and he’s gone on record to say this moment was, in fact, his most embarrassing moment.

The singer-songwriter-producer, who’s Billie Eilish‘s brother, did a casual Q&A session via Instagram Stories on Saturday (Jan. 22).

There, he revealed that he got invited to Swift’s birthday party and apparently was mortified about something he said while he was there.

“I said ‘thanks for coming’ to Taylor Swift at her own birthday party,” he admitted.

“Meant to say ‘thanks for inviting me’ or whatever obviously,” Finneas wrote.

Swift turned 32 on Dec. 13, and she had a dual party alongside her friend Alana Haim.

“*don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it:* I’M FEELIN 32,” she wrote to fans on social media on her birthday. “And Alana is feeling 30. Don’t worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much.”

Finneas and Billie recently won the Golden Globe for best original song for “No Time to Die,” from the James Bond film of the same name.

Swift most recently made headlines for being announced as the first-ever global ambassador for Record Store Day, taking place on April 23. An as-yet-unannounced Record Story Day release from Swift is also set to drop that day.