Finneas Reveals He Is Recovering From Surgery After Severe Electric Bike Accident: ‘I’m Feeling Great’

Finneas took to Instagram on Thursday (Oct. 27) to share the details of a scary accident last week that led to a serious injury and surgery.

“Last Friday, I had the pleasure of crashing my electric bike, flying over the handlebars and absolutely demolishing my collarbone as well as sustaining a radial head fracture to my right elbow,” he wrote alongside a photo of his X-ray, in which you can see clear breaks in his bones. “The severity of the displacement of my collarbone meant I required surgery which I am now on the other side of and I’m feeling great!”

The Grammy winning artist went on to thank the doctors and professionals at the hospital who helped him, as well as his family and longtime girlfriend Claudia Sulewski for their care and support.

Finneas added that “with hard work,” he will recover enough to be able to take the stage with his sister Billie Eilish for her upcoming “Hometown Encore” shows in Los Angeles on December 13, 15 and 16. The concerts at the Kia Forum will serve as a celebration of Eilish’s successful global tour in support of her Billboard 200 chart-topping album, Happier Than Ever.

“As foolish as I felt after the fall, my prevailing emotion is gratitude. You see, I was not wearing a helmet,” the 25-year-old star concluded his message. “Lesson forever learned. I feel so lucky to still be here. Take care of yourselves, thank your bodies for all that they do for you.”

