Finneas Defends Billie Eilish’s Relationship With Jesse Rutherford: ‘She Is a 21-Year-Old Adult’

Finneas is not letting anyone talk down his sister’s relationship online. In the comments of a Monday (Dec. 26) TikTok video, the singer-songwriter defended Billie Eilish from an attack on her relationship with The Neighborhood‘s Jesse Rutherford.

A TikTok user made a snappy video in response to one of Finneas’ recent videos and replied in a stitch video, “Oh yeah? Well, your sister’s dating a 31 year old man and your music is s–tty.” Finneas found the response video and commented, “I want my sister to be happy and safe and she is a 21 year old adult perfectly entitled to make her own life decisions.”

The Grammy-winning producer expressed a similar sentiment regarding Eilish’s relationship with The Neighborhood singer in November, telling E! News, “Listen, as long as she’s happy, I’m happy.”

As for the “Happier Than Ever” singer, she opened up about her relationship with Rutherford in her annual Vanity Fair video interview, published on Nov. 28. “It’s really cool, and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it,” she said of her romance with the rock star. “I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f–king f–ker alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me … thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I pulled his a–. All me. I did that s–t.”

See the video that Finneas responded to on TikTok below.