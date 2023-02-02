×
×
Finn Wolfhard Is Texting Winona Ryder About the Rock Stars She Dated in the ’90s

The Stranger Things star said he's learning a lot about Nirvana, the Beastie Boys and more.

Finn Wolfhard
Finn Wolfhard attends the screening of "When You Finish Saving The World" at Crosby Street Hotel on January 12, 2023 in New York City. Cindy Ord/GI

Finn Wolfhard is getting all the tea from Winona Ryder. In a new interview published on Wednesday (Feb. 1), the actor revealed he’s been asking his Stranger Things costar everything he could possibly want to know about her famous relationship history.

“She dated Dave Grohl and MCA from Beastie Boys, and all these people,” the 20-year-old frontman of The Aubreys said in a new GQ profile. “I could literally ask her what it was like knowing Kurt Cobain, and she just tells me everything.”

Wolfhard also described Ryder as “one of the funniest texters ever” who will often leave him on read for days on end. “She’ll text you and then you’ll text her back and then she won’t text you ever again,” he added. “She’ll text you whatever, say something like, ‘Oh, have you ever seen this movie?’ And I’ll be like, ‘No, I haven’t. How are you?’ And then just, nothing.”

It should be noted that, throughout the 1990s, the Little Women actress was also engaged to Johnny Depp and later dated both Dave Pirner of Soul Asylum and Matt Damon. While linked to Pirner, she even starred in the music video for his band’s 1993 single “Without a Trace,” the follow-up to their Grammy-winning breakout track “Runaway Train.”

These days, Ryder has been with longtime love Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011, though the pair have not yet married. Meanwhile, last month Wolfhard — as Ziggy Katz — unveiled new solo track “Pieces of Gold” from his upcoming A24 feature film When You Finish Saving the World.

