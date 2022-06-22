Final ‘Elvis’ Trailer Gives New Look at Presley’s Musicality & Rebelliousness: Watch

Baz Luhrmann’s highly-anticipated feature film Elvis is just two days away from releasing, but viewers were just treated to one last sneak peek at the imaginative biopic before the movie arrives in theaters on Friday (June 24). In a revealing final trailer released Wednesday (June 22) — starring Austin Butler as Presley and Tom Hanks as his manager Tom Parker — both the legendary rock star’s gift for music and rebellious nature are put on full display.

Brand new clips of Butler portraying The King at different stages of his life are featured in the new two-minute teaser, stitched together with footage already unveiled in the film’s previous two trailers. In one, a child Elvis — who is well known for adopting the sounds of the African American blues, country and gospel music he loved as a child — can be seen peeking through a broken wall panel to observe a Black performer playing the guitar and singing a high note into the microphone.

In another, he takes command of his live band, instructing one player to “Bring that bass up, Jerry” and telling his brass section to mimic a melody he sings into the microphone. “This ain’t no nostalgia show,” he says. “We’re gonna do something different.”

Also featured are more glimpses into how much of a rebel Elvis truly was, especially in regards to the sometimes controversial music styles he performed as well as the oftentimes controversial, sexually provocative way in which he danced and sang. “Colonel, you put an end to your boy’s animal behavior or we will,” an offscreen voice tells Hanks’ character over shots of Butler charming his female audience and being overwhelmed by a swarm of fans.

“You bled me dry and you still want more?” Presley tells Parker in a particularly tense clip, with the manager replying: “I’m a promoter, that is what I do.”

As expected, the film will feature much of Presley’s own catalog — a few songs of which are interlaced between scenes in the new trailer. Also on the soundtrack, though, are Doja Cat, Eminem, Stevie Nicks, Jack White, Tame Impala, Jazmine Sullivan and more.

“The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks),” the film’s description reads. “The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.”

Watch the final trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, in theaters June 24, below.