Final Eight Contestants Unveiled for ‘The Voice’: Watch

Want drama? An Instant Save on NBC’s The Voice has it all.

Following the Top 10 Live Performances on Monday (Nov. 29), three contestants found themselves facing the exit, with only one given a pass to stay.

Cue the drama. Team Kelly’s Jeremy Rosado hit Rascal Flatts’ “What Hurts the Most,” popular hopeful Holly Forbes (Team Ariana) performed Kelly Clarkson’s “Because of You,” and Team Legend’s Jershika Maple tackled the Empire cast’s “What Is Love”.







It all came down to America’s vote. Only one person could be saved, and, after some deep breaths and sweaty palms, Maple’s name was called.

A 24-year-old based in Killeen, Texas, Maple grew up in Louisiana, singing in church. Now she gets to sing to the nation as she goes through to the Live Top 8 semifinals.

Maple will compete in the next round with Paris Winningham (Team Blake); Jim and Sasha Allen (Team Ariana); Girl Named Tom (Team Kelly); Wendy Moten (Team Blake); Joshua Vacanti (Team Legend); Lana Scott (Team Blake); and Hailey Mia (Team Kelly).

Watch the Instant Save drama unfold below.