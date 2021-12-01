×
Skip to main content
Account

Final Eight Contestants Unveiled for ‘The Voice’: Watch

A 24-year-old based in Killeen, Texas, Maple grew up in Louisiana, singing in church. Now she gets to sing to the nation as she goes through to the Live Top 8 semifinals.

Ariana Grande, The Voice
Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton on 'The Voice.' Trae Patton/NBC

Want drama? An Instant Save on NBC’s The Voice has it all.

Following the Top 10 Live Performances on Monday (Nov. 29), three contestants found themselves facing the exit, with only one given a pass to stay.

Cue the drama. Team Kelly’s Jeremy Rosado hit Rascal Flatts’ “What Hurts the Most,” popular hopeful Holly Forbes (Team Ariana) performed Kelly Clarkson’s “Because of You,” and Team Legend’s Jershika Maple tackled the Empire cast’s “What Is Love”.



It all came down to America’s vote. Only one person could be saved, and, after some deep breaths and sweaty palms, Maple’s name was called.

Related

Wendy Moten performs during "The Voice".

Wendy Moten Recovers From Nasty Fall to Shine on 'The Voice Top 10 Live': Watch

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Jershika Maple

John Legend

See latest videos, charts and news

A 24-year-old based in Killeen, Texas, Maple grew up in Louisiana, singing in church. Now she gets to sing to the nation as she goes through to the Live Top 8 semifinals.

Maple will compete in the next round with Paris Winningham (Team Blake); Jim and Sasha Allen (Team Ariana); Girl Named Tom (Team Kelly); Wendy Moten (Team Blake); Joshua Vacanti (Team Legend); Lana Scott (Team Blake); and Hailey Mia (Team Kelly).

Watch the Instant Save drama unfold below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad