FIFTY FIFTY & Sabrina Carpenter Team Up for ‘Cupid’ Remix: Stream It Now

FIFTY FIFTY is no longer feeling lonely, because they’ve got Sabrina Carpenter on their side!

The rising K-pop superstars teamed up with the “Nonsense” singer for a new version of their viral hit, “Cupid.” In the track, Carpenter offers her own verse, singing, “I wish that I wasn’t so naive/ And he didn’t turn me on so well/ My heart aches a real good melody.”

The original “Cupid,” which was released back in February, has earned FIFTY FIFTY numerous accolades on the Billboard charts. When the song reached the top 10 of the Pop Airplay chart in July, FIFTY FIFTY became the second K-pop group – behind BTS – to do so. The track has so far peaked at No. 17 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart.

It’s been a huge year for FIFTY FIFTY, as they formed a partnership with Warner Records earlier this year amid the success of “Cupid.” Comprising Aran, Keena, Saena and Sio, FIFTY FIFTY was formed last year by South Korean entertainment agency ATTRAKT.

Listen to “Cupid” featuring Sabrina Carpenter below.