FIFTY FIFTY to Feature Sabrina Carpenter on New Version of ‘Cupid’: Here’s When It Arrives

The original version peaked at No. 17 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

Fifty Fifty
Fifty Fifty ATTRAKT Creative Content Group

FIFTY FIFTY has made numerous strides in recent months, scoring their first viral single, snagging a spot on the Billboard 200-No. 2-charting Barbie: The Album, and earning their first nomination at the MTV VMAs. Continuing their break into the American market, the K-pop group — which consists of members Sio, Saena, Aran and Keena — will release a new version of the viral hit “Cupid” with a feature from Sabrina Carpenter.

“‘Cupid’ with @SabrinaAnnLynn,” the group shared via Twitter, with a cupid’s bow and red-heart emoji. “Coming out this Friday, Aug 18!” Carpenter reshared the announcement to her Instagram Story after the group shared the news.

Following the announcement, a snippet of Carpenter’s new verses on the track started to make the rounds on social media. The “Nonsense” singer appears to slot easily into the song, stepping up to the plate to lament the way the object of her affections makes her feel. “I wish that I wasn’t so naive/ And he didn’t turn me on so well/ My heart aches a real good melody,” she sings.

“Cupid” has earned FIFTY FIFTY numerous accolades on the Billboard charts. When the song reached the top 10 of the Pop Airplay chart in July, FIFTY FIFTY became the second K-pop group – behind BTS – to do so. The track has so far peaked at No. 17 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart.

See FIFTY FIFTY’s announcement below.

