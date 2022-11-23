×
Fetty Wap Gives Back to His Hometown With ‘Sweet Yamz’ Thanksgiving Giveaway

"Giving back, especially in my hometown, is very important to me," Fetty Wap said.

Fetty Wap
Fetty Wap attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Patrick McMullan via GI

Fetty Wap is spreading some holiday cheer and taking the meaning of giving to a meaty new level. The “My Way” MC hosted his “Sweet Yamz” Thanksgiving Giveaway in his hometown of Paterson, NJ on Tuesday (Nov. 22).

The name of the giveaway is a play off Fetty Wap’s latest single, “Sweet Yamz.” The rapper partnered with Dr. Mills, the principal of College Achieve Paterson charter school, his family (including sister Divinity Maxwell and brother Rob McCoy) and frequent collaborator Monty to provide free food and groceries for everyone who attended the event.

“We are grateful for this contribution of Thanksgiving meals to our families,” Dr. Mills said in a press release. “Times are tough as people across the country are struggling with the rising cost of food. Once again, our community has risen to the occasion and given back to Paterson. Now, many who would have had to go without will be able to enjoy a wonderful holiday celebration with their families.”

Music was provided by New Jersey native and Hot 97’s very own DJ Drewski.

“I’m very grateful for my fans and for my community because I wouldn’t be where I am without them,” Fetty Wap chimed in. “Giving back, especially in my hometown, is very important to me no matter what the circumstances are. Even though I can’t be there in person, shout-out to every single one of my fans, supporters, and everyone that’s still rocking with me!”

Fetty Wap has notched three top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

