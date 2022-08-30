Feist Is Donating Merch Proceeds From Arcade Fire Show to Women’s Aid Dublin

Feist opened for Arcade Fire‘s WE tour kickoff in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday night (Aug. 30), and the singer-songwriter is donating her merch proceeds to a good cause.

In a photo circulating Twitter, a sign is seen next to a t-shirt at the merch booth that reads, “All proceeds from Feist merchandise will be donated to Women’s Aid Dublin.” Billboard later confirmed that Feist is donating to the organization, which works to make women and children safe from domestic violence, offers support and help to women affected by abuse, and aims for for justice and social change.

Feist is donating proceeds from the merch at the Arcade Fire show tonight to Women’s Aid Dublin pic.twitter.com/36Q3lyYXSL — kevin freeburn (@KevFreeburn) August 30, 2022

The news comes just days after four people came forward, accusing Arcade Fire’s Win Butler of sexual misconduct. In a report published by Pitchfork on Saturday (Aug. 27), three female Arcade Fire fans and a fourth person who is gender-fluid and uses they/them pronouns claimed that they’d had sexual interactions with Butler when they were between the ages of 18 and 23 that they deemed inappropriate; one claimed that they’d been sexually assaulted by the musician. The alleged incidents took place between the years of 2015 and 2020.

In a statement given to the publication, Butler said that the extramarital relationships were consensual. “I love Régine with all of my heart. We have been together for twenty years, she is my partner in music and in life, my soulmate and I am lucky and grateful to have her by my side. But at times, it has been difficult to balance being the father, husband, and bandmate that I want to be. Today I want to clear the air about my life, poor judgment, and mistakes I have made,” he said in the statement. “I have had consensual relationships outside of my marriage. There is no easy way to say this, and the hardest thing I have ever done is having to share this with my son. The majority of these relationships were short lived, and my wife is aware – our marriage has, in the past, been more unconventional than some.”

He added, “I have never touched a woman against her will, and any implication that I have is simply false. I vehemently deny any suggestion that I forced myself on a woman or demanded sexual favors. That simply, and unequivocally, never happened.”