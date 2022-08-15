×
Who’s Your Favorite Winner of ‘The Voice’? Vote!

Which of the winners from the past 21 seasons of 'The Voice' is your favorite?

Girl Names Tom, NBC's The Voice
Girl Named Tom celebrate their win on NBC's The Voice Live Finale. Trae Patton/NBC

Season 22 of The Voice is just a month away from kicking off on September 19 with Camila Cabello as the new coach, but which of the winners from the past 21 seasons is your favorite?

Ariana Grande joined the coaches panel for season 21 of The Voice, alongside Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. Girl Named Tom, consisting of siblings Bekah, Caleb and Joshua Liechty, was crowned the winner of this season, marking Clarkson’s fourth win as a coach and the first time a group has won the show.

But reigning coach Shelton, the only coach to have stayed on the rotating panel since the beginning of the hit show, has eight champs to his name: Jermaine Paul (season 2), Cassadee Pope (season 3), Danielle Bradbery (season 4), Craig Wayne Boyd (season 7), Sundance Head (season 11), Chloe Kohanski (season 13), Todd Tilghman (season 18) and Cam Anthony (season 20).

So which winner of The Voice is your favorite? Vote below!

